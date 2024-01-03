Bears' Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson selected for Pro Bowl games

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago Bears defenders were named to this year's Pro Bowl roster, defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Sweat came to Chicago back in October through a trade with the Washington Commanders for a second-round draft pick. Through Week 18, he ranked third in the NFC with a career-high 12.5 sacks, six of which he recorded as a Bear. He leads both teams in sacks and would be the first player in league history to accomplish the feat.

Since he joined the Bears, the defense has seen marked improvement and enters the final week of the regular season leading the NFL in interceptions with 22, and run defense, allowing only 84 yards per game.

The Bears locked up Sweat's services shortly after trading for him with a four-year, $98 million extension.

Johnson is tied for the team lead in interceptions this season with a career-high four, one of which he returned for a 39-yard touchdown. He also has 36 tackles and 10 pass breakups this season.

The Bears drafted Johnson in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Utah.

For the second straight year, there won't be an actual Pro Bowl game played. Instead, the league will conduct NFC vs. AFC skill competitions over multiple days in Orlando. The events will culminate with a flag football game at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.

The honor will only bolster Johnson's case for a new contract after he and the Bears were unable to reach a deal earlier this year. While he was given permission to seek a trade ahead of this season's trade deadline, he remained on the roster.