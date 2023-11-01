Jaylon Johnson surprised he's still with Bears after trade deadline

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he's surprised to still be a Chicago Bear after being given permission to seek a trade ahead of last Tuesday's deadline.

Johnson said he feels like the best cornerback in the game, and clearly, the Bears aren't quite willing to pay him like that.

General manager Ryan Poles reiterated he doesn't want to lose the young star, but Johnson said the lack of a trade won't affect how he plays the rest of the season.

"I've been playing high level football all year, so nothing for me is gonna change," he said. "My attitude isn't gonna change. Me being who I am isn't gonna change and at the end of the day, me doing what I need to do helps the Bears as well. So it's not like I can just help myself and not help my teammates. At the end of the day, my level of expectation of play and making plays hasn't changed just because of the situation. I'm still going to continue to play the game at a high level, continue to reach, to get interceptions and turn the ball over and I only know that's gonna make the value go up."

Both Johnson and Poles seemed open to continuing negotiating during this season. But Johnson added he's 100% looking forward to the opportunity to test the open market in free agency.

Poles indicated the team was close to a deal with Johnson, but for whatever reason, it didn't come to fruition.

Johnson said despite thinking he's a top cornerback, he's not looking to reset the market.

Montez Sweat arrives in Chicago

New Bears defensive end Montez Sweat also met with the media this week after the team traded to acquire the defensive end from the Washington Commanders.

Sweat is another player up for a contract extension, and it seems likely the Bears would want to get a deal done after trading a second round pick for him.

Sweat said he leaves the negotiations to his agents but is sure they're talking about it. He also believes he could be ready to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Brought in to help the Bear's dismal pass rush, Sweat is going from one struggling team to another, but he's getting a fresh start in Chicago.

"It definitely feels like a new beginning," he said. "It's a fresh start for me, meeting new people, meeting new coaches, creating new relationships, but the NFL is a week-to-week business. You see good teams go down. You see bad teams have good wins."