Bears legends Steve 'Mongo' McMichael, Devin Hester are finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears have not one, but several finalists for induction into this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The finalists are headlined by returner Devin Hester and defensive tackle Steve McMichael.

McMichael, better known as Mongo, is one step away from enshrinement. He played for the Bears from 1981 through 1993 – and in those 13 seasons, he racked up 92.5 sacks.

McMichael, of course, was also on the Super Bowl XX-winning 1985 team.

The 66-year-old has been suffering from ALS – also known as Lou Gehrig's disease – since 2021.

McMichael needs 80 percent of the votes from the 50-person selection committee.

Hester is now a three-time finalist, after a career in which he became the most dangerous return man in history – with 20 total return touchdowns in 11 seasons with the NFL.

He played eight seasons with the Bears – from 2006 through 2013.

Hester sent the single-season record with six kick-return touchdowns in 2007. He made a kick return touchdown in the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI as the Bears took on the Indianapolis Colts – though the Bears went on to lose the game.

Other finalists include former defensive end and former Bear Julius Peppers – who spent four seasons in Chicago and finished his career fourth on the all-time Sacks list with 159.5, and Jared Allen, who spent two of his 12 seasons in Chicago.