Former Bear Devin Hester named Hall of Fame semifinalist

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Bear Devin Hester is one step closer to getting his gold jacket.

The legendary return man is a Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 semifinalist.

Last year, Hester was a finalist. He's the NFL's all-time leader in combined special teams return touchdowns with 20 and no one has returned more than his 14 punt return touchdowns, making him the greatest kick returner in NFL history.

The return man was one of 28 semifinalists announced for the class of 2023.

Hester spent eight seasons in Chicago after the Bears drafted him in 2006.