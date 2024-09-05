Hall of Famer Steve McMichael to be honored at Chicago Bears opener on Sunday

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, will be honored with a special ceremony during Sunday's regular-season opener at Soldier Field.

McMichael's wife, Misty, will represent her husband at the ceremony because of his ALS diagnosis and receive his Ring of Excellence, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on social media.

The ring, crafted by Kay Jewelers, is set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. It's one of the three symbols for Hall of Fame inductees including the gold jacket and bronze bust.

Along with being crafted to have a "stadium effect" and featuring a blue gemstone, the ring is also customized to include a likeness of McMichael's bronze bust. Other details include "Defensive Tackle" and "1980-1994," signifying the years he played in the NFL. A special engraving appears on the inside of the ring "376," which is his enshrinee number.

McMichael has been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, since 2021.

Affectionately nicknamed "Mongo," McMichael was a vital member of the vaunted defense on the Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team. He ranks second all-time in franchise history in sacks, with 92.5, and third all-time in tackles with 814.

Two other Bears greats, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers, were also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

The Bears take on the Tennessee Titans in the regular season opener on Sunday at noon.