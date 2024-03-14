Bears sign former Rams center Coleman Shelton to 1-year deal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears continued to bolster their offensive line on Thursday, agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent center Coleman Shelton.

A five-year veteran, Shelton, 28, started all 17 games last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He has played in 73 games overall in his career with 32 starts, all with the Rams.

He signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent after his college career with the Washington Huskies, but was released at the end of training camp. He then signed with the Tennessee Titans before being released and signing with the Arizona Cardinals, spending the 2018 season on their practice squad before joining the Rams in 2019.

The Bears also signed offensive lineman Matt Pryor, 29, to a one-year deal earlier this week, after he spent his first five years in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers, including 24 starts at both guard and tackle positions.

The Bears also acquired offensive lineman Ryan Bates from the Buffalo Bills for a 5th round draft pick earlier this month. Bates, 26, started 19 games in five seasons in Buffalo, along with four starts in nine playoff games.