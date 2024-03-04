Watch CBS News
Chicago Bears agree to trade 5th round pick for Buffalo Bills lineman Ryan Bates

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears announced they agreed to a trade Monday to add to their offensive line.

The team announced it had acquired Ryan Bates from the Buffalo Bills for a fifth-round draft pick, although the trade cannot become official until March 13, the start of the new league year. Bates also has to pass a physical.

Bates, 27, has started 19 games in five seasons in Buffalo. He also appeared in nine playoff games, starting four.

The 6-foot-4, 302-pound Penn State product went undrafted in 2019 before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears said they attempted to acquire Bates in March of 2022 when he was a restricted free agent, but the Bills matched the offer.

March 4, 2024

