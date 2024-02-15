Cook County panel rules against Bears' tax appeal on Arlington Heights property

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears lost the latest round in the team's fight to lower the property tax bill for the proposed site in Arlington Heights.

The Daily Herald reported the Cook County Board of Review ruled in favor of the existing valuation of the former Arlington Park Racecourse, meaning the Bears would have to pay about $15 million in property taxes.

But the decision wasn't final.

The Bears and three school districts in the Arlington Heights area have until Saturday to negotiate a lower valuation.