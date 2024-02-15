Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County panel rules against Bears' tax appeal on Arlington Heights property

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County panel rules against Bears' tax appeal on Arlington Heights property
Cook County panel rules against Bears' tax appeal on Arlington Heights property 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears lost the latest round in the team's fight to lower the property tax bill for the proposed site in Arlington Heights.

The Daily Herald reported the Cook County Board of Review ruled in favor of the existing valuation of the former Arlington Park Racecourse, meaning the Bears would have to pay about $15 million in property taxes.

But the decision wasn't final.

The Bears and three school districts in the Arlington Heights area have until Saturday to negotiate a lower valuation.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 6:24 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.