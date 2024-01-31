Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Bears, school districts differ on appraisals for Arlington Park racecourse

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Bears seek lower appraisals for potential stadium site in Arlington Heights
Bears seek lower appraisals for potential stadium site in Arlington Heights 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears and school districts in the Arlington Heights area are $100 million apart when deciding what the old Arlington Park racecourse is worth.

The team has plans to build a new stadium there, but that process has stalled over the property tax appraisal for the site.

According to the Daily Herald, the Bears and the three suburban school districts made presentations before the Cook County Board of Tax Review on Tuesday.

The schools cited an appraisal showing the value at $160 million, while the Bears countered with two appraisals of $60 and $70 million.

It could take several weeks for the board to set the final property value.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 9:10 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.