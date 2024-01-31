Chicago Bears, school districts differ on appraisals for Arlington Park racecourse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears and school districts in the Arlington Heights area are $100 million apart when deciding what the old Arlington Park racecourse is worth.

The team has plans to build a new stadium there, but that process has stalled over the property tax appraisal for the site.

According to the Daily Herald, the Bears and the three suburban school districts made presentations before the Cook County Board of Tax Review on Tuesday.

The schools cited an appraisal showing the value at $160 million, while the Bears countered with two appraisals of $60 and $70 million.

It could take several weeks for the board to set the final property value.