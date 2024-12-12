As Bears prepare for Vikings, quarterback Caleb Williams aiming to learn from 7-game losing streak

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears only held a walkthrough on Thursday as they get back to work after the blowout loss on Sunday in San Francisco, their seventh straight defeat, something rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has never really experienced.

"It's tough. It's interesting is the way I put it. I've never had a streak like this of losing in my playing," said Williams, who never had a losing streak of more than three years and never had a losing season in college or high school.

Williams said he hopes to learn something from the current losing streak to help avoid repeating it in the future.

"I do understand that this is one of my first time kind of being a part of something like this, of losing and this streak going. So I ask questions to the guys that may have lost a bunch of games in a row like this, or had losing seasons. I'm asking questions, because the more knowledge that I have prepares me for the future," he said.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he hasn't talked to Williams about how to respond to the losing streak, but he said his advice would be to just continue preparing the right way for each game.

"It's just about perspective. Of course, it's not something that you want to get complacent with, and just be okay with losing, and I think everybody goes and prepares the right way, takes the right steps to practice the right way, and things like that," he said. "Sometimes you get in the game and it doesn't go your way. You just have to chalk it up sometimes as part of life."

Johnson said it's also important to have a sense of gratitude, knowing that things could always be worse.

"It could be a lot worse. I could not be healthy," he said. "I could not be playing the game out of love. So, I mean, honestly just showing gratitude, and then with that that brings me more motivation to keep going out there and playing on."

The Bears had Wednesday off and started their practice for Week on Thursday since they're playing against the Vikings on Monday night. Interim head coach Thomas Brown said they will do walkthroughs in lieu of full practices on their usual "Wednesday" practices the rest of the way.

On their first injury report for the week, the Bears listed running back D'Andre Swift as not practicing with a groin injury. As far as safety Jaquan Brisker possibly being activated off injured reserve, Brown said they're taking it day by day. Brisker hasn't played since suffering a concussion in Week 5, but is eligible to return this week if he's finally healthy enough to play.