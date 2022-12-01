"Stuff l can learn from': Bears ready for Packers on Sunday, Fields is day-to-day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he feels much better than he did last week at this time, but he's still limited at practice and day-to-day.

As far as watching from the sidelines last Sunday, CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports, he said there were a couple takeaways from seeing Trevor Siemian lead the offense.

"It was kind of like the beginning of last year. I was just trying him as much as I could with defensive signals and stuff like that. I saw a lot of good stuff from him," Fields said. "There was one play where he checked the ball to Darrynton (Evans,) and he got like a 30-yard gain. That was one of my favorite plays of the game. So, stuff like that I can learn from."

Siemian was held out of practice with his oblique injury. Chicago Bears head Matt Eberflus said he's day-to-day as well, so it could be Nathan Peterman time against the Packers. Whoever is playing quarterback, of course, won't have top target Darnell Mooney.

"I think it's going to be by committee. I think we're going to have to spread the ball around. Obviously Mooney is a dynamic player," Eberflus said.

"I'm comfortable. This is what we do. We're all professionals, coming in every day working. Execute at a high level. Take advantage of opportunity," added Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Chase Claypool said he doesn't like to look at a fellow wide receiver going down as an opportunity for him but he is feeling more comfortable in the offense coming off his first 50-plus-yard receiving day as a Bear.

According to the Bears injury report, Justin Fields up to a full participant today at practice @cbschicago https://t.co/4NgjsCTCn9 — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 1, 2022