Bears' leading tackler from least season signs with Eagles

By Marshall Harris

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – After the Chicago Bears made some big signings at linebacker including TJ Edwards from the Philadelphia Eagles, the birds have snagged the Bears' leading tackler from a year ago to replace him.

Nicholas Morrow signed a one-year deal with Philly after a career-high 116 tackles with Chicago in 17 games last season.

The 28-year-old has come a long way since being an undrafted free agent.

So the Bears essentially swapped their leading tackler from last season with the Eagles' top tackler in Edwards.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 4:47 PM

