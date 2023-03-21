Bears' leading tackler from least season signs with Eagles

CHICAGO (CBS) – After the Chicago Bears made some big signings at linebacker including TJ Edwards from the Philadelphia Eagles, the birds have snagged the Bears' leading tackler from a year ago to replace him.

Nicholas Morrow signed a one-year deal with Philly after a career-high 116 tackles with Chicago in 17 games last season.

The 28-year-old has come a long way since being an undrafted free agent.

So the Bears essentially swapped their leading tackler from last season with the Eagles' top tackler in Edwards.