Bears see immediate difference in first practice with Thomas Brown as new head coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interim Chicago Bears head coach Thomas Brown oversaw his first team practice on Wednesday since he replaced Matt Eberflus after the team's embarrassing loss to the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Bears players said they noticed an immediate difference that they say was needed. Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker said they love Brown's energy and demeanor, and that he's a direct person when it comes to communicating with players.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins said he believes Brown can help provide the team with a needed spark on the heels of a six-game losing streak.

"You never know what the spark is, and I think that's Thomas. I think he's really a great leader," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he's noticed some changes in emphasis on how they prepare during practice under Brown.

"It's about getting back to who we are as a team, and trying to eliminate what happened these past few weeks," he said.

For quarterback Caleb Williams, this is another big change in his rookie year, after Brown previously replaced fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron last month.

Asked about the coaching changes' effect on his development, Williams spun it positively, actually calling all this "a stepping stone of development."

"I wouldn't say a new voice was needed. I would say there was change that was needed, and that goes from what Thomas talking about: accountability, unifying each other, us being on each other – whether it's coaches, players – us communicating, us doing all these different things," he said.

He said he's obviously not happy about it all happening, but believes "it will help me in the future."

As far as where the rest of this team is at mentally amidst all this change, cornerback Jaylon Johnson certainly seemed to be in a good mood, dancing around at practice.

Brown himself said they had a "great energy," and Walker, when asked about any division on this team, said he wouldn't call It division, saying that at times some guys in the locker room had been buried in their phones. He wants more "unity," even bringing in a basketball hoop and a speaker to help bring guys together.

Walker said he believes he'll get along well with Brown as the new head coach, saying they both have a direct style.

"You know, he doesn't sugarcoat. He definitely was able to call some things out, and be able to be honest, and as grown men in this profession that's what you need. You don't need to beat around the bush. You have to be very transparent," he said.

Williams is now playing with a third offensive coordinator in his rookie season, after wide receivers coach was promoted to offensive coordinator when Brown took over as head coach, even though Brown will still be calling plays. What seems like a detriment to his development, Williams tried to spin into something positive.

"It's not easy to keep going, and roll with the punches, and keep fighting, and things like that, but you have to do it. It's part of it," he said. "I think this is a stepping stone of development to be able to have all of this in my first year. I wouldn't say that I'm happy for it, but having these moments is definitely something that will help me in the future."

Brown emphasized he's not thinking about this being a big opportunity for him. Instead he said he's focused on the small things, knowing people's jobs depend on the success of the head coach.

"I think, again, I'm going to be myself. I think I try to bring energy every single day. I'm a very direct person. I'm going to try to be engaging in front of the group, not entertaining. I don't care about entertaining them, but delivering the message, being clear and concise."

Brown's warp-speed rise from an unknown passing game coordinator to a five-game head coaching audition has been well-documented. A bit of levity from his press conference on Wednesday showed the "weight" of the job isn't too much for him.

"I was trying to go on a weight loss journey 20 days ago, and I couldn't lose weight at all. I was about 225 the morning of the announcement of being the [offensive coordinator]. This morning I was 203," he said. "I went a couple days and just really didn't eat. Didn't even think about it. Wasn't hungry. I was thinking about the next moment. What to say to this player. Doing game planning. And then I look up, and I'm almost 30 pounds down, so we'll keep going."