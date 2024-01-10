Bears fans react to OC Luke Getsy's firing, Matt Eberflus staying as head coach

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears announced a major shakeup of its coaching staff, including the firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

CBS 2's Darius Johnson hit the streets to get reactions directly from fans.

Sometimes, change is good.

"The Bears needed to change something up," said fan John Talbot.

At least that's what Bears fans said after Getsy's removal.

"They didn't do enough," said Gene Delgreco, another fan. "[Head coach Matt] Eberflus has got to go. With that defense that he coaches, the Cover 2 that nobody coaches anymore. Any top-10 defense plays a 3-4 [formation]. He stinks."

Delgreco is a season ticket holder who's been watching the team for decades. For him, this season brought no excitement.

"No. None whatsoever," Delgreco said. "This year, I sold four games. I didn't go. That hasn't happened in 30 years. I maybe sell preseason [tickets]. Not good."

He also recalled two games this season that left him a big sour.

"The first game of the year against Green Bay. The last game of the year at Green Bay," he said.

Eberflus will return for yet another season, whether fans like it or not.

"He's done a good job," said Tom Hanson. "You've seen the team moving forward. I think they should've kept it for consistency."

Hanson, another longtime fan, said he feels like he's watching the same team hit the field year after year.

"Either you're going to fire the whole team or the whole coaching staff. You can't get rid of just the offensive coordinator," he said.

Not all fans were on the same page about general manager Ryan Poles.

Hanson said, "I got confidence in Ryan Poles."

Delgreco said, "He probably should go too because he made a big mistake."

But they were on the same page when it came to quarterback Justin Fields.

"They could win with him if they played some kind of an aggressive defense," Delgreco said. "Trade the No. 1 pick, get a bunch of picks, get a stud defensive end. Go get Marvin Harrison Jr. Go play ball."

Hanson agreed and believed if the Bears kept Fields, there could be brighter days at Soldier Field.

"I think they'll make the playoffs next year," he said.

As for one positive for fans, the team is on the clock with that No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could trade it away for more assets.