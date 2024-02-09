Bears fans look toward NFL Draft -- will Justin Fields be traded?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Super Bowl this coming Sunday is of course the biggest event in football – but for the Bears and their fans, their big day will be day one of the NFL Draft.

The big question looms - will the Bears trade Justin Fields, or trade the number one overall pick for another big haul?

CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis talked ahead of the Super Bowl about how he thinks the Bears will handle this franchise-altering decision. Davis noted that the fact that the Bears are making such major changes – including the hiring of Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator.

"If you've blown up your offensive staff and hired a new offensive coordinator, I think you're going clear in a different direction. That doesn't suggest Justin Fields get to stay and be the quarterback," said Davis. "You're sitting right there at number one."

In January, USC and Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams declared for the NFL Draft.

Williams will likely be the first quarterback selected. Whether he is selected at number one overall to the Bears is now up to Ryan Poles - which is a decision he could take up to April.

"If it's Caleb Williams at USC, go get him - because you have another pick at nine," Davis said.

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place from April 25 through April 27 in Detroit.