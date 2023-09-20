Bears deny rumors of FBI raid at Halas Hall

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Chicago Bears took the unusual step Wednesday of denying rumors of an FBI raid at Halas Hall, as defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday.

Rumors swirled on social media on Wednesday afternoon that Halas Hall had been raided in connection to Williams, but the team denied that law enforcement had been at the team's practice facility.

Breaking: Alan Williams has resigned as defensive coordinator of the Bears, effective immediately.

According to the Bears, regarding the rumors out there, Halas Hall was not raided. Police were not at Halas Hall.@cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) September 20, 2023

Meantime, the Bears confirmed that Williams submitted his resignation Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie," Williams said in a statement. "I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

Williams, in his second season as Chicago's defensive coordinator, missed his weekly press conference last week, as well as last week's game at Tampa Bay after working the opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Matt Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, called plays against the Buccaneers and plans to do so "at this time" when the Bears (0-2) visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Before Williams' resignation was announced, Eberflus said the Bears can get by without a defensive coordinator and doesn't see it becoming problematic because of the experience of his staff.

"I think with the experience that we have on defense, I don't think that's an issue," he said.

The Bears have lost 12 straight games dating back to last season, since a 33-14 win over the Patriots on Oct. 24, 2022. During that time, the team has given up an average of 33 points per game under Williams.