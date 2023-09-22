Bears vs. Chief: 3 things to watch in Sunday's Week 3 matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are not a dumpster fire, but fans understandably are trying to locate the nearest exit just two games into the season. They're 0-2 and although the rumor is the third time is the charm, there's nothing charming about being winless and having to go to Arrowhead Stadium to pick up your first win. Here are three things to watch when the Bears face the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Plenty of places we could start but let's go with Matt Eberflus, who is 3-16 as the Bears' head coach. He's not only facing future Hall of Famer Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes for the first time but also pulling double duty as head coach and defensive coordinator after Alan Williams hit the eject button as defensive coordinator. The Bears have one sack through two games and have forced zero turnovers. Eberflus has preached about the HITS principle since his arrival from the Colts. Sunday would be as good a time as any for them to improve on the one hit they got on the quarterback last week.

Another thing to watch is obviously Justin Fields. He called his play last week robotic and says he needs to play free. Luke Getsy might want to roll that man out of the pocket or design some run plays since he had three yards rushing, the fewest he's had in a start in his career. The only way "robotic" play will be OK for a team that hasn't scored more than two touchdowns in its last eight games will be if he's out there looking like Optimus Prime.

And finally, let's keep an eye on the offensive line that'll be without Braxton Jones because of a neck injury. The second-year left tackle had started every game since being drafted last year. Whether it's Larry Borom or Ja'Tyre Carter protecting Fields' blind side, the line has to tighten up. Fields is on pace to be sacked 85 times this season. But let's be honest, he won't play all 17 games if that pace holds.

That's three things to watch when the Bears travel to Kansas City for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff Sunday.