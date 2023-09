Bears vs. Chief: 3 things to watch in Sunday's Week 3 matchup The Bears are not a dumpster fire, but fans understandably are trying to locate the nearest exit just two games into the season. They're 0-2 and although the rumor is the third time is the charm, there's nothing charming about being winless and having to go to Arrowhead Stadium to pick up your first win. Here are three things to watch when the Bears face the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.