Bears adjust game plan ahead of expected winter storm hitting Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears have been frozen at three wins for a while.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek explained how the team will be trying to break out of more than one type of deep freeze against the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve.

"I am excited," said quarterback Justin Fields. "It's going to be my first time playing in that weather, so it's going to be fun."

It's set to be a Christmas Eve to remember at Soldier Field, a true winter weather game with two teams that know how to play in it.

For his part, head coach Matt Eberflus has at least some experience coaching in it as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Yeah I was losing in Soldier Field in 2013," Eberflus said laughing. "Yeah I do remember it. I couldn't feel my feet. It was very cold."

Preparations are underway but will be adjusted accordingly, Ebeflus said. They're also trying to apply what they learned playing San Francisco in monsoon-like conditions in Week 1.

"Just take care of the ball," Fields said. "[The 49ers] fumbled on like the first or second drive. So I think that's the biggest thing, just ball security."

Eberflus added, "You're adjusting everything: your kick lines, when you're going to punt, when you're going to go for it. [It's] just the game management side of it, number one. And then the plays you can run."

Some positive news on the injury front: running back Khalil Herbert is back and Eberflus said offensive lineman Tevin Jenkins is truly day-to-day and could practice this week depending on how he feels.

But rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn has been placed on injured reserve, so he's done for the season.

Stay inside on Saturday and enjoy the Bears game against the Buffalo Bills on CBS 2 at noon, followed by the CBS 2 postgame show.