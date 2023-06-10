Youth organization hosting basketball tournament honoring fallen CPD officer Aréanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been just over a month since 24-year-old Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston was shot and killed near her home.

Today, community members are honoring her legacy.

The youth organization 'Hoop Hard or Get Off the Court' is hosting a basketball tournament to honor Preston.

Her family as well as members of the Chicago police and fire departments are expected to attend.

The tournament will happen at the Ark of Saint Sabina near 78th and Racine in Auburn Gresham.

Doors opened at 8 a.m. and the first game gets underway at 10 a.m.