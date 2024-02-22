High school boys basketball playoff game postponed amid investigation into CPS player's eligibility

CHICAGO (CBS) – A high school boys basketball playoff game Wednesday night in Chicago was postponed due to an investigation into one of the player's eligibility.

Kenwood Academy and Morton High School were set to face off in the IHSA Class 4A Regional contest Wednesday night. But the game was postponed as the Illinois High School Association, the state body that governs high school sports, and Chicago Public Schools Office of the Inspector General conducted an investigation into the eligibility of one of Kenwood's players.

The IHSA Board of Directors was scheduled to meet on Thursday to "review documentation from Kenwood Academy related to an investigation" by the IHSA and CPS office, according to a news release.

"We recognize that the timing of this decision is unfortunate, and we feel for all the impacted teams," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. "However, we want to provide Kenwood Academy with the appropriate time to ensure the eligibility of its student-athletes. Eligibility is essential to the integrity of IHSA events, and if an ineligible player is discovered to have participated, it could have significant consequences."

An IHSA spokesperson said the hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, but it was not open to the public. The board was not required to make a decision at that meeting, but it was expected they would, given the schedule of the playoff games.

The winner of the game between Kenwood Academy and Morton High School is scheduled to play Oak Lawn Community High School on Friday at 6 p.m. in the regional final.