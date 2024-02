Key high school basketball playoff game postponed after probe into Chicago player's eligibility A high school boys basketball playoff game that was postponed Wednesday night in Chicago due to an investigation into one of the player's eligibility was set to be played on Thursday night. Kenwood Academy and Morton High School will tip off at 6 p.m., Chicago Public Schools confirmed to CBS 2. Although shortly before then, CBS 2 saw Morton players just arriving at Kenwood Academy.