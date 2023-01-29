Watch CBS News
Bartlett police investigating shooting that left 2 wounded

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after two people were shot while driving in Bartlett Saturday evening.

Around 7:40 p.m., two gunshot victims walked into the lobby of the Streamwood Police Department to report the incident.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

An initial investigation by Bartlett police says the victims were driving eastbound on Lake Street in the vicinity of Roma Jean Parkway when a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to their vehicle.

A suspect in the sedan then fired several rounds - hitting the victims' vehicle before continuing eastbound on Lake Street, police said.

Lake Street was closed between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard for approximately three hours for the investigation.

The ages and genders of the victims are unknown.

Anyone with information can contact Bartlett Police Department's Investigations Section at 630-837-0846.

