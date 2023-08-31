Watch CBS News
Local News

Bull roaming around Barrington Hills captured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bull roaming around Barrington Hills captured
Bull roaming around Barrington Hills captured 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – The bull roaming around Barrington Hills for close to a week has been caught.

The animal was caught Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. in the area where it was first reported missing.

2B Wild Cattle Catching Services helped with recovering the bull.

It's still unclear how the bull got loose.

bull-caught.jpg
The bull roaming around Barrington Hills for close to a week has been caught. The animal was caught Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. in the area where it was first reported missing. Barrington Hills Police Department

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported on how neighbors were told to keep an eye out for the bull. One neighbor said he came home from a weekend away and noticed a fountain was knocked over, and there was "literally manure everywhere."

His backyard cameras captured photos of the animal.

Barrington Hills police said the bull was successfully brought under control and will be relocated.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.