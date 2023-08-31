Bull roaming around Barrington Hills captured

CHICAGO (CBS) – The bull roaming around Barrington Hills for close to a week has been caught.

The animal was caught Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. in the area where it was first reported missing.

2B Wild Cattle Catching Services helped with recovering the bull.

It's still unclear how the bull got loose.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported on how neighbors were told to keep an eye out for the bull. One neighbor said he came home from a weekend away and noticed a fountain was knocked over, and there was "literally manure everywhere."

His backyard cameras captured photos of the animal.

Barrington Hills police said the bull was successfully brought under control and will be relocated.