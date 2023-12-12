Former President Barack Obama surprises South Shore kids with gifts and storytime

Former President Barack Obama surprises South Shore kids with gifts and story reading

Former President Barack Obama surprises South Shore kids with gifts and story reading

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some students at Parkside Academy in South Shore were learning about former president Barack Obama when they got a special surprise.

Decked out in a Santa hat and bearing gifts in walked Obama himself.

He wanted to spread a little cheer to the pre-K class ahead of the winter break.

He even spent a little time reading "Santa's Got to Go" the tale of a family who takes in Santa after his sleigh breaks down only to discover Santa isn't the best houseguest.

The former president also posed for pictures with the class.

As part of his Obama Foundation, he's trying to get involved with the community surrounding his presidential center.