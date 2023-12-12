Watch CBS News
Local News

Former President Barack Obama surprises South Shore kids with gifts and storytime

By CBS Chicago Team, Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

Former President Barack Obama surprises South Shore kids with gifts and story reading
Former President Barack Obama surprises South Shore kids with gifts and story reading 00:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some students at Parkside Academy in South Shore were learning about former president Barack Obama when they got a special surprise.

Decked out in a Santa hat and bearing gifts in walked Obama himself.

He wanted to spread a little cheer to the pre-K class ahead of the winter break.

He even spent a little time reading "Santa's Got to Go" the tale of a family who takes in Santa after his sleigh breaks down only to discover Santa isn't the best houseguest.

The former president also posed for pictures with the class.

As part of his Obama Foundation, he's trying to get involved with the community surrounding his presidential center.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 5:58 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.