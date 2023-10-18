U.S. Bank branch robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch at gunpoint Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Police said, just before 11 a.m., a man armed with a black handgun, and wearing a work jacket, hoodie, and black mask robbed the U.S. Bank at 60 S. Meacham Rd.

A search of the area turned up empty, and police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Surveillance image of the man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Schaumburg, Illinois, on Oct. 18, 2023 FBI

The FBI and Schaumburg police were investigating.

The bank will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Anyone with information on the robbery can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.