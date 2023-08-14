Watch CBS News
Back to School: Chicago area teachers share Amazon wish lists of school supplies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are just a week away from the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools students.

All this week, join Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra on the CBS 2 News at 4 p.m. for tips on everything from school fashion on a budget to where to buy the cheapest school supplies.

We also want to help teachers out. They have to buy supplies too, so we're featuring the Amazon wish lists posted by some Chicago area teachers.

Shannon Zierk, a 7th and 8th grade science teacher from Eliza Chappell School, has everything from band-aids to pencils on her lists.

Anna Rivera, a Spanish teacher at Mary Endres Elementary School in Woodstock, is in her first year teaching after graduating from Loyola University. She will be a dual language teacher.

Molly Marucheau is a 3rd grade teacher at John V. Leigh Elementary School. She has spent the last 16 years there, molding the minds of some great students.

