Extra-alarm fire burning in vacant Back of the Yards furniture warehouse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are on the scene of an extra-alarm fire in a vacant furniture warehouse in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at a vacant Aronson Furniture warehouse at 46th and Ashland.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire started when a homeless person, who was in the back of the building, started a fire for heat.

The fire was escalated to a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra crews and equipment to contain the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

November 25, 2022 / 6:35 PM

