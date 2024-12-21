Watch CBS News
Local News

Extra-alarm blaze burning in warehouse on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters were battling an extra-alarm blaze Saturday evening in a warehouse in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started shortly before 6:30 p.m. in a truck and trailer repair warehouse in the 4100 block of South Oakley Avenue. It was elevated to a 2-11 alarm fire around 6:45 p.m., and by 7:20 p.m., it had been elevated to a 3-11 alarm, which meant at least 12 fire engines, four fire trucks, two tower ladders, and approximately 125 firefighters were responding to the fire.

A Level 1 hazardous materials response also was initiated. According to unconfirmed fire dispatch reports, there were explosions inside the building after the fire started.

At least part of the building has collapsed. A large plume of thick gray smoke was visible from the top of Willis Tower downtown, more than 6 miles away.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the warehouse at the time the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.