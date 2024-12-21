Extra-alarm blaze burning in warehouse on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters were battling an extra-alarm blaze Saturday evening in a warehouse in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started shortly before 6:30 p.m. in a truck and trailer repair warehouse in the 4100 block of South Oakley Avenue. It was elevated to a 2-11 alarm fire around 6:45 p.m., and by 7:20 p.m., it had been elevated to a 3-11 alarm, which meant at least 12 fire engines, four fire trucks, two tower ladders, and approximately 125 firefighters were responding to the fire.

A Level 1 hazardous materials response also was initiated. According to unconfirmed fire dispatch reports, there were explosions inside the building after the fire started.

At least part of the building has collapsed. A large plume of thick gray smoke was visible from the top of Willis Tower downtown, more than 6 miles away.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the warehouse at the time the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.