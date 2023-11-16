Watch CBS News
Local News

Extra-alarm fire burning in warehouse on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer, Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Back of the Yards
Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Back of the Yards 04:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were battling an extra-alarm fire that started Thursday morning at a warehouse in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started at a warehouse near 41st and Halsted around 8:15 a.m. Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire was later raised to a 3-11 alarm, bringing in extra crews to fight the flames.

Heavy flames and thick black smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the warehouse.

The fire has spread to multiple buildings, according to the Fire Department. As of 9 a.m., no injuries had been reported.  

Large fire burning at warehouse in Back of the Yards 02:48

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the fire has fully engulfed a single-story food processing plant. A worker at the plant said it is essentially a large kitchen that packs and ships food all over the country.

Crews were using three tower ladder trucks to douse the flames. Winds have carried the smoke east over the Dan Ryan Expressway.

It appears the building will be a total loss.

Halsted has been closed between Pershing Road and Root Street, and the CTA is rerouting Halsted Street buses.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 9:11 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.