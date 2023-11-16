Extra-alarm fire burning in warehouse on Chicago's South Side

Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were battling an extra-alarm fire that started Thursday morning at a warehouse in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started at a warehouse near 41st and Halsted around 8:15 a.m. Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire was later raised to a 3-11 alarm, bringing in extra crews to fight the flames.

Heavy flames and thick black smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the warehouse.

The fire has spread to multiple buildings, according to the Fire Department. As of 9 a.m., no injuries had been reported.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the fire has fully engulfed a single-story food processing plant. A worker at the plant said it is essentially a large kitchen that packs and ships food all over the country.

Crews were using three tower ladder trucks to douse the flames. Winds have carried the smoke east over the Dan Ryan Expressway.

It appears the building will be a total loss.

Halsted has been closed between Pershing Road and Root Street, and the CTA is rerouting Halsted Street buses.