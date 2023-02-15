CPD warning residents after 4 armed robberies in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents Wednesday after four armed robberies in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
The robberies happened between Feb. 3 and 12.
Police say in each incident, one to four armed African American men dressed in all black would approach victims while brandishing a handgun and take their property.
Incident times and locations:
- 4800 block of South Ada Street on February 3, 2023, at 11:20 p.m.
- 5300 block of South Ashland Avenue on February 6, 2023, at 8:42 p.m.
- 1700 block of West 51st Street on February 11, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.
- 5100 block of South Paulina Street on February 12, 2023, at 11:45 a.m.
Police are reminding the public to:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
- If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
- Do NOT leave keys in your vehicle with the vehicle running.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384
