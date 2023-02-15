CPD warning residents after 4 armed robberies in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents Wednesday after four armed robberies in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The robberies happened between Feb. 3 and 12.

Police say in each incident, one to four armed African American men dressed in all black would approach victims while brandishing a handgun and take their property.

Incident times and locations:

4800 block of South Ada Street on February 3, 2023, at 11:20 p.m.

5300 block of South Ashland Avenue on February 6, 2023, at 8:42 p.m.

1700 block of West 51st Street on February 11, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.

5100 block of South Paulina Street on February 12, 2023, at 11:45 a.m.

Police are reminding the public to:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Report suspicious activity immediately

If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Do NOT leave keys in your vehicle with the vehicle running.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384