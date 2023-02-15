Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD warning residents after 4 armed robberies in Back of the Yards

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents Wednesday after four armed robberies in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The robberies happened between Feb. 3 and 12.

Police say in each incident, one to four armed African American men dressed in all black would approach victims while brandishing a handgun and take their property.

Incident times and locations:

  • 4800 block of South Ada Street on February 3, 2023, at 11:20 p.m.
  • 5300 block of South Ashland Avenue on February 6, 2023, at 8:42 p.m.
  • 1700 block of West 51st Street on February 11, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.
  • 5100 block of South Paulina Street on February 12, 2023, at 11:45 a.m.

Police are reminding the public to:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings
  • Report suspicious activity immediately
  • If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm
  • Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
  • If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
  • Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
  • Do NOT leave keys in your vehicle with the vehicle running.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384

First published on February 15, 2023 / 12:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.