Woman, teen seriously injured in fire at apartment complex on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were seriously hurt after flames ripped through a building in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Just before 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a multi-unit apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue. Heavy smoke poured from the front door and windows on the first floor. Flames reached the second floor of the complex.

A 47-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken to Stroger Hospital with burns. The woman is in critical condition and the teen remains in fair condition.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.