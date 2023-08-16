'Back 2 School America' to give away thousands of kits to families in need
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 8-thousand back to school kits will be given out to families in need... to help today get ready for class.
Back 2 School America is hosting its largest school supply distribution event of the year.
It's happening at 11:30 a.m. at the George B. Swift Public School, located at 5900 N. Winthrop Ave.
Volunteers wrote notes of inspiration to include in the kits to help boost the self-esteem of the students and let them know someone is rooting for their success.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.