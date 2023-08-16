'Back 2 School America' to give away thousands of kits to families in need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 8-thousand back to school kits will be given out to families in need... to help today get ready for class.

Back 2 School America is hosting its largest school supply distribution event of the year.

It's happening at 11:30 a.m. at the George B. Swift Public School, located at 5900 N. Winthrop Ave.

Volunteers wrote notes of inspiration to include in the kits to help boost the self-esteem of the students and let them know someone is rooting for their success.