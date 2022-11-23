Avondale shooting leaves 19-year-old woman dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was found shot to death Tuesday night inside her car in the Avondale neighborhood.
Police said 19-year-old Cherlyn Wendy Malvaiz was found in the driver's seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head around 10:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Area 5 detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
