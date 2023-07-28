Bank of America customer in Avondale held up at bank ATM

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2 -- Two people were held at gunpoint while trying to use a drive-through ATM in Avondale.

One of those victims said the bank hadn't done anything to secure its drive-through operation. She's speaking exclusively with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza.

"I'm ashamed to be a client of Bank of America."

Theresa has been a long-time customer of Bank of America. Her usual location is the branch at Kedzie and Belmont.

She asked CBS 2 to withhold her last name.

"Within two seconds, he was already at my window."

On July 14, she said she was at the drive-through ATM when three men held her at gunpoint. It was around 2:00 p.m.

"With guns pointed at me, yelling for me to get out of the car."

Recognizing the attempted robbery, she put the car in reverse, narrowly avoiding, she said, another car with the same group that was attempting to box her in.

"I put the car in drive and sped all the way through, down the lot."

"I was born and raised in the city of Chicago, and for the first time, I'm afraid to leave my house."

The men approached another customer, police said, this time getting away with his money and other belongings.

Theresa said she went into the bank to ask about their security protocol.

"The response from the manager was it was outside. Yes. Outside of your bank!"

CBS 2 asked Bank of America about the incident. It sent a statement to CBS 2, saying in part:

"The safety of our employees and clients is a top priority...A representative of our security team has spoken with the customer and provided information to contact the Chicago Police Department who has the surveillance video."

"Unless Bank of America does something, I'm going to have to take my money out," said Theresa.

CBS 2 contacted the police about the incident, who were on the scene after CBS 2 contacted them. They said their detectives are still investigating this, and no arrests have been made.