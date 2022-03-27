Authorities search for two suspects in robbery at Garfield CTA Green Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities is asking the public's help in identifying two people responsible for a robbery at the Garfield CTA Green Line stop Thursday.

Around 5:10 p.m., the victim was approached by the offenders at the stop located at 320 E. Garfield Blvd. While beating the victim, the offenders forcefully took their property.

The offenders are described as two black men between 18 to 20-years-old.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Central at 312-745-4443.