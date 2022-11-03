'People still help people': Chicago homeowner gets house refurbished, thanks to nonprofit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Home renovations can be expensive.

But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.

The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott.

"It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."

Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor.

"I want the Austin neighborhood to be built up better than what it is, and have more help around here in this neighborhood, in this community," said Scott.

Scott sent an application to the non-profit and met the requirements to be chosen for home repairs. Among the things getting done on Thursday, new dry wall and a new bathroom in the basement, where Scott's son lives. The Navy veteran suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan. How does it make her feel?

"Wonderful! It lets me know that they care," Scott said.

Scott has lived in this home for 40 years. this project is about more than a home repair.

"It's incredibly rewarding. I say it everyday that we're lucky to be able to do this," said Chad Ruckauf of Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago.

He said the repairs empower homeowners like Scott to stay in their homes and keep their property in the family for future generations.

"Deferred maintenance is an issue that everybody faces to some degree and in some situations it goes on a little bit longer than people would like. But in this situation, we're able to work with this team and get a lot of important work done for these folks," Ruckauf said.

Scott, suffers from arthritis and she needs a knee replacement. She says she's really grateful for the railing that's going to be installed right here, along her front steps. You know, she says this work being done on her house right now, couldn't come at a better time. She recently lost her husband of more than 40 years."

"I did feel alone. If he was here to see, how much love and things being done in the community, the city. People still help people."

Rebuilding Together’s Community Revitalization Partnership initiative is a coordinated approach that engages our... Posted by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago on Thursday, November 3, 2022