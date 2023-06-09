Woman with gunshot wound dies after being found inside apartment fire in Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an apartment fire early Friday morning.
According to police, the 57-year-old woman was found inside the apartment in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue just after 2:15 a.m.
Police said she had a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.