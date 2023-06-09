Watch CBS News
Woman with gunshot wound dies after being found inside apartment fire in Austin

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an apartment fire early Friday morning. 

According to police, the 57-year-old woman was found inside the apartment in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. 

Police said she had a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on June 9, 2023 / 5:00 AM

