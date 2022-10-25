Molina Healthcare donates $10,000 to relief effort after Austin neighborhood building explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of families who lost their homes to a gas explosion at apartment building in the Austin neighborhood are getting some help.

Last month, part of a four-story building near Central and West End avenues collapsed when natural gas caught fire. One person was killed.

On Tuesday, Molina Healthcare donated $10,000 to real estate company Urban Alternatives, the building's management company, which is helping the families who lost their homes.

"We appreciate the opportunity to give back, and help make a difference in the lives and communities that we serve," said Molina Healthcare plan president Matt Wolf.

Urban Alternatives has said they're refunding September rent to all tenants in the building, and offered new move-in-ready apartments to the 31 families the day following the explosion.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved a disaster declaration for the building, allowing people affected by the explosion to apply for loans for relief.