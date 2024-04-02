Police warn of armed robbers targeting rideshare and delivery drivers on West Side

Rideshare and food delivery drivers robbed on Chicago's West Side

Rideshare and food delivery drivers robbed on Chicago's West Side

Rideshare and food delivery drivers robbed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were warning rideshare and food delivery drivers about a string of armed robberies on the same block in the Austin neighborhood.

In each of the robberies, as drivers drop off customers or deliver food, a group of one to four men in masks run out of a home or nearby gangway, points guns, and takes their belongings.

Police said there have been five similar robberies since early February in the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Detectives have only a vague description of the robbers, who wear black ski masks and all black clothing.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253.