Aurora's Pride Parade back on after permit reinstated

By Asal Rezaei

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora's LGBTQ community is ready to celebrate pride now that the city's annual parade is back on.

The Aurora Pride Parade is officially back on for Sunday after the city pulled its permit over safety concerns -- a decision that was even backed by a judge. That permit was reinstated on Thursday and the show will go on this weekend.

This after a week's long back and forth with the city and parade organizers would say law enforcement officers could participate in the parade but not wear their uniform or carry their weapons. 

Organizers later said their idea was misconstrued. The event needed another 20 officers to go forward but failed to meet the requirement.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 11:24 AM

