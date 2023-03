Registration now open for Aurora's Earth Day electronics recycling event

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Registration opens today for Aurora residents who want to drop off old electronics on Earth Day.

The drive-through drop-off will be Saturday, April 22.

Registration got underway today at 8 a.m.

The drop-off is limited to the first 1,500 Aurora residents who sign up.