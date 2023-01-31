Watch CBS News
Driver dies after being pulled from car in icy pond in Aurora

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Rescue underway after car flips over in pond in Aurora
Rescue underway after car flips over in pond in Aurora 00:38

CHICGAO (CBS)-- One person is dead after a car flipped over in an icy pond overnight. 

According to the Aurora Police Department, five officers went into the water to rescue the driver and recover the car on South Eola Road after midnight. 

The driver was recovered from the water and taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

aurora.jpg

The officers were treated on scene and did not require further medical attention after the water rescue. 

South Eola Road is closed between Montgomery Road and Long Grove Drive. Officials in Aurora have not released further details. 

#APDAlert The Aurora Police Department is currently on the scene of a water rescue, which is requiring South Eola Road...

Posted by Aurora Illinois Police Department on Monday, January 30, 2023

This is a developing story. 

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

