Driver dies after being pulled from car in icy pond in Aurora

Rescue underway after car flips over in pond in Aurora

CHICGAO (CBS)-- One person is dead after a car flipped over in an icy pond overnight.

According to the Aurora Police Department, five officers went into the water to rescue the driver and recover the car on South Eola Road after midnight.

The driver was recovered from the water and taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The officers were treated on scene and did not require further medical attention after the water rescue.

South Eola Road is closed between Montgomery Road and Long Grove Drive. Officials in Aurora have not released further details.

This is a developing story.