Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora opening warming center tonight ahead of frigid temps

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora opening week-long warming center tonight
Aurora opening week-long warming center tonight 00:23

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- With frigid weather on the way, the City of Aurora is opening its temporary warming center for one week starting today.

The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 North Broadway, will be open each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Feb. 5.

Staff and security guards will be on-site at all times to make sure everyone stays safe.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 8:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.