Aurora opening warming center tonight ahead of frigid temps
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- With frigid weather on the way, the City of Aurora is opening its temporary warming center for one week starting today.
The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 North Broadway, will be open each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Feb. 5.
Staff and security guards will be on-site at all times to make sure everyone stays safe.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.