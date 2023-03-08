Aurora museum honoring legacy of women in the military with "Hidden Warriors" exhibit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we celebrate Women's History Month, there's a new museum exhibit in Aurora honoring women in the military.

"Hidden Warriors – The History of Women in the Military" at the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum highlights the challenges women have faced and overcome while serving in the armed forces.

Museum Curator Eric Pry said the exhibit features the personal stories of women veterans from Aurora; along with photographs and artifacts.

"It really celebrates women's contributions to the American military history, and also uncovers some of the challenges that these women faced during their time in service. Today, over 400,000 military service members are women, and I don't think a lot of people realize that," Pry said.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Women's Armed Service Integration Act of 1948, which allowed women to serve as permanent regular members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. Before the act became law, except for nurses, women only were allowed to serve in the military during times of war.

Pry said the Hidden Warriors exhibit is family-friendly, but also discusses a lot of difficult subjects, such as the discrimination women have faced in the armed forces, and multiple sexual assault scandals within the military.

"But [visitors] also learn about these incredible stories of, say the 14 women from Aurora who served in World War I in several different capacities. We talk about the 600 women [from Aurora] who served in World War II. They weren't drafted, as some of the men were. They enlisted all on their own," Pry said. "We're also hoping that this exhibit's going to help some of these women from Aurora continue to come forward and tell their stories."

Some of the stories people will learn about through the Hidden Warriors exhibit include 23-year-old Sara Medina, a Marine corporal killed in a helicopter crash in 2015 while helping victims of earthquakes in Nepal.

"She was a combat photographer in the United States Marine Corps, and when the Nepal earthquake hit in 2015, 9,000 Nepalese were killed, and 22,000 injured. So the Marines were sent over there to assist in humanitarian efforts, and it was during this time on May 12th in 2015 that the helicopter carrying Sara Medina and I believe 8 other Marines crashed, and unfortunately Medina was killed," Pry said. "This was supposed to be her last assignment before she would come home."

Medina was engaged to a fellow Marine, Devon Henderson, who had been stationed with her in Okinawa, and the two were expecting to get married shortly after her return from duty in Nepal.

The Hidden Warriors exhibit runs through September 30 at the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum, at 23 E. Downer Pl. in Aurora.

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.