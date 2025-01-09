Aurora man gets 13 years in prison convicted of sexually assaulting victim in 2022

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A judge on Thursday sentenced an Aurora man to 13 years in prison convicted of a sexual assault that occurred in 2022, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Ricardo Lemos, 42, was convicted on Oct. 24, 2024, of criminal sexual assault.

Prosecutors said on July 2, 2022, Lemos provided cocaine to the victim, who is also known to him. He then sexually assaulted the victim during a time when the victim was unable to consent to sexual activity.

In addition to the prison term, Lemos must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act. The office said he must serve at least 85% of the sentence. He received credit for 535 days served in the Kane County jail.

Lemos also pleaded guilty to a separate case of criminal trespass to a residence and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, which will be served consecutively to the 13-year sentence.