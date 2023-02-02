Aurora man charged with leaving scene of deadly crash on southbound I-94

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Aurora man is charged after leaving the scene of a crash that left one person dead and another injured in 2021.

Illinois State Police arrested and charged Giovanni Adams, 32, Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a crash on southbound I-94 at 95th Street around 4:10 a.m. on July 4.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that a 2014 white Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound when it struck the rear of another vehicle – causing it to roll multiple times.

The Cherokee fled the scene following the crash, ISP said.

The passenger of the second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Adams was identified as the driver of the Cherokee following a thorough investigation.

On Wednesday, Adams appeared in court and was given a $350,000 bond with 10 % to apply.

No further information was immediately available.