Aurora, Illinois firefighters spent days braving dangerous cold to keep people safe

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The cold snap of the past several days sent firefighters in Aurora on calls back to back to back.

Over the course of four days, the Aurora Fire Department responded to nearly 300 emergency calls. All were related to the bitter cold, from frozen water lines to fires.

By Wednesday, there was a slight sigh of relief – as Aurora firefighters prepared for the next round of calls with the deep freeze over for now. But during the worst of it from Saturday night through Tuesday, not even the bitter cold could ever stop the ladders from going up.

"We had the polar vortex a few years ago where we reached temperatures in the 30-below area," said Aurora fire Chief David McCabe. "That was really brutal, but this is probably second."

McCabe has been on the job nearly 27 years.

"I remember being on the street. I remember dealing with those cold days," he said. "To say I don't shiver a little bit thinking about it would be a lie."

McCabe ensures those hitting the streets – like Capt. Dick Dahleen - are prepared.

"When you get up for the day, you know, it's going to be a long underwear kind of day. Make sure you get extra gloves, extra coats, extra sweatshirts, shirts," said Dahleen, "because believe it or not, underneath that gear, you do end up sweating - even though it's negative 4 out."

Bundling up was a small task for Aurora firefighters. There was a much taller one.

"Trying to drag equipment and, you know, stretchers with people on them through the snow to get them out of houses; out of buildings, and into the ambulances," said Chief McCabe, "plus fighting the fires that we had over the weekend also."

From Friday to Monday, Aurora fire responded to nearly 300 calls – all of them related to the cold weather.

"We had three fires and one 24-hour shift," said Chief McCabe. "Two of the fires did displace some residents."

One firefighter was injured in battling a fire, but has recovered. Capt. Dahleen worked on one of those fires – and he said it was very cold.

"By the time we got back - we were may be out for it only an hour and a half - the pump was froze," Dahleen said.

Now, things are beginning to warm up again – in a relative way. The firefighters are now preparing for potential water rescues – as some like to test the ice.

Dahleen said Aurora firefighters use their water and ice rescue equipment all winter long – notably including their Mustang dry suits.

"As soon as those ponds start freezing over and the river, it's one of our best tools," Dahleen said.

"Our people are always here to serve," added McCabe. "I know they were cold, but not one firefighter complained about the weather, or complained about having to go out and do their jobs. And that just shows you the caliber of the firefighting profession, and the people we have here working at the Aurora Fire Department."

Chief McCabe also advised people to stay off the ice as temperatures climb over the next few days.