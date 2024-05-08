Fire destroys vacant home, damages apartment building on South Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire gutted a vacant house and damaged a neighboring apartment building Wednesday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters responded to a 2-11 alarm fire in a vacant 2.5-story home near 77th and Peoria streets around 9 a.m.

The building collapsed and was completely destroyed in the blaze.

A neighboring apartment building also caught fire, but a Fire Department spokesman said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish that fire.

One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Two adults and two children from the apartment building were left temporarily homeless.