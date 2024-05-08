Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire destroys vacant home, damages apartment building on South Side of Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire gutted a vacant house and damaged a neighboring apartment building Wednesday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters responded to a 2-11 alarm fire in a vacant 2.5-story home near 77th and Peoria streets around 9 a.m.

The building collapsed and was completely destroyed in the blaze. 

A neighboring apartment building also caught fire, but a Fire Department spokesman said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish that fire.

One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Two adults and two children from the apartment building were left temporarily homeless.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 9:48 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.