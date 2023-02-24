Watch CBS News
Teen charged with carjacking man in Auburn Gresham last month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is charged in connection to a carjacking in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood last month.

The vehicular Hijacking Taskforce arrested the teen on Thursday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Jan. 13 around 12:20 p.m., took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 50-year-old man, in the 8400 block of South Stewart Avenue.

The boy was placed into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.  

No further information was available. 

